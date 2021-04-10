1989-batch Civil Servant Couple Booked In Rs 5.5 Crore Disproportionate Assets Case

The CBI on Friday conducted raids in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur cities of Rajasthan after booking a civil servant couple of 1989-batch for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 5.5 crore, officials said.

Alka Rajvanshi Jain, an Indian Revenue Service officer posted as Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) in Udaipur, and her husband Amit Jain, an India Railway Engineering Service officer posted as Group General Manager, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd have been named in the FIR along with Chartered Accountant Vikas Rajvanshi who helped them acquire illegitimate assets, the CBI they alleged.

The agency on Friday carried out searches at the premises of the accused in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur. Based on an input from a "reliable source", the CBI alleged that the couple acquired "huge movable and immovable assets" to the tune of Rs 5.53 crore, during the period from April 2010 to June 2018 which are disproportionate to their legal sources of income.

The CBI also alleged that the couple had assets worth over Rs 35.14 lakh in 2010 which swelled to Rs 8.80 crore in June 2018 - including bank balances, vehicles and immovable assets in their own names.

The Jains had earned Rs 3.72 crore by means of salary, loan, GPF withdrawal etc during the period but incurred a total expenditure of Rs. 80.06 lakh which includes repayment of the loans availed by them from the bank, education, etc making their disproportionate assets Rs 5.53 crore, the CBI alleged.

