1st Batch Of Women Agniveers Train At Corps Of Military Police Centre In Bengaluru; WATCH

As the world celebrates International Women's Day on March 8, 100 brave girls are training as Agniveers under the Centre's Agnipath Scheme at the Corps of Military Police Centre (CMP) in Karnataka's Bengaluru to serve the country.

The first batch of the women Agniveers has already started their training from the 1st of March. The training which is divided broadly into two-- Basic and Advanced training, will last for 31 weeks.

Speaking to Republic, Renuka Kumari one of the cadets, said, "I am from Rajasthan's Nagaur district. My father was in the Indian Army and is now an ex-serviceman. He motivates me a lot to join the military. I was inspired by him." Adding further she said the qualities of punctuality, honesty and discipline that she saw in her father inspired her to join the military.

'They are mentally strong & physically fit'

Indian Army Major Valentina D'mello who is the training officer of the women Agniveer said that the cadets are mentally strong, medically fit and physically fit as well.

"All these 100 women Agniveers which the CMP centre has received, they have started their training from 1st of March. These 100 women recruits who are part of the Agniveer scheme are selected from pan-India."

"We received approximately 2.4 lakhs of applications, out of which these 100 have been selected. So they are mentally strong, they are medically fit and physically fit. Now, it is upon us, we have been entrusted with the responsibility to convert these girls into trained soldiers. Now, moving onto the training part, the Agniveers will be undergoing a training of 31 weeks," she added.

The woman cadets who will undergo physical conditioning and weapon training were seen assembling the guns, pointing at the target, as they are getting trained to become brave soldiers in service of the country.

Notably, after completing the training, the Agniveers will serve for the next 3.5 years. Post the completion of the four-year period, one-fourth or 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be re-employed for 15 more years on the basis of their merit, intent and the requirements of the organisation. The rest of the recruited Agniveers or 75 percent would be compensated with a retirement package called ‘Seva Nidhi’. The Agnipath recruitment scheme basically tries to combine the key elements of experience and youth to recruit PBOR.