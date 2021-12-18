2 active COVID-19 cases in Andamans

Port Blair, Dec 18 (PTI) Two COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 caseload of the Union territory remained unchanged at 7,700 as no fresh infection was detected.

A total of 7,569 people have been cured of the disease so far, including one on Friday, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, it said.

The administration has thus far tested over 6.49 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 2.98 lakh people, of whom 2.85 lakh have been fully vaccinated. PTI COR ACD ACD

