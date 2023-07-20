2 Army Men Injured As Uprooted Tree Strikes Military Vehicles In J&K's Ramban

Two Indian Army personnel sustained injuries on Thursday morning when a massive tree fell on military vehicles stationed in the picturesque town of Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident occurred during routine deployment in the region, causing a sudden and unexpected disruption. Eyewitnesses reported that the incident took place around early morning when the soldiers were conducting routine security patrol in the mountainous terrain of Nachlana Banihal. As they were moving along a narrow road, a massive tree on the roadside suddenly collapsed, landing directly on top of two military vehicles in its path.

The falling tree caused substantial damage to the vehicles, trapping the occupants inside. Quick-thinking troops in the vicinity rushed to the scene and initiated rescue efforts to extricate their comrades from the wreckage. Soon after, additional support was called in, and a medical team promptly arrived at the site to provide the injured personnel with immediate medical attention.

The injured soldiers were transported to the nearest medical facility SDH Banihal for immediate treatment. Official from medical department told Republic Media Network that their injuries are not life-threatening, and they are currently in stable condition. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of military personnel deployed in the rugged and often challenging terrain of Jammu and Kashmir.

The region is known for its unpredictable weather conditions and, at times, treacherous landscapes, making military operations inherently risky. Local authorities are also investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the tree's collapse. They will be examining factors such as the tree's health, weather conditions, and the stability of the roadside area. Preliminary assessments suggest that recent heavy rains in the area might have played a role in loosening the tree's roots.

The Indian Army has assured that they will take all necessary precautions to prevent similar incidents in the future. Regular inspections of roads and potential hazards will be conducted to minimize risks to personnel and equipment.

The incident in Ramban serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by the Indian Armed Forces while ensuring the security of the nation's borders. It also highlights the need for continuous vigilance and safety measures to protect the brave soldiers who dedicate their lives to safeguarding the country.

As the injured soldiers continue their recovery, their colleagues remain committed to their duties, working tirelessly to maintain peace and stability in the region.