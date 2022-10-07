2 Army Personnel Killed As Tank's Barrel Bursts During Field Firing Exercise Near Jhansi

Two Indian army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), lost their lives after the barrel of a T-90 tank exploded during a field firing exercise on Thursday in Babina cantonment near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. Following the incident, a court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.

"During the annual firing at Babina field firing ranges on October 6, 2022, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to Military Hospital Babina," read an official statement issued on Friday.

The commander and gunner of the tank succumbed to their injuries, while the injured personnel, who was the driver of the tank, is out of danger and is undergoing treatment, the statement added. The army has also expressed its deep condolence to the bereaved families of the two personnel who died in the tank burst.

Army's Cheetah helicopter crashed

Earlier on Wednesday, October 5, a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh killing one pilot and injuring another. The chopper was reportedly on a routine mission in the Tawang area when it crashed. The pilots were soon evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital, however, Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured, succumbed to injuries during the treatment.

Notably, another Cheetah chopper of the Army crashed in March this year near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. One pilot lost his life in the accident. Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat also died when the military chopper in which he was travelling crashed in Tamil Nadu.

