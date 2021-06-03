2 Arrested At Palghar For Attacking COVID-19 Healthcare Workers Who Came To Conduct Tests

On Monday, a team of healthcare workers led by a doctor went to Ganje-Jayshet village in Manor at Palghar to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests. But when they were tried to enter the village, their vehicle was stopped at the entrance and they were assaulted by 10 villagers.

The team from Durvesh primary health centre had gone to Ganje as a part of COVID-19 awareness programme. They were blamed by the villagers for spreading the virus, following which the team, which consisted of women as well, were manhandled and the window-pane of their vehicle was smashed.

Palghar police launch manhunt

Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said that two people namely Sandesh Baraf and Ajay Andher have been arrested, while a manhunt has been launched to find the seven absconding people.

An offence has been registered in this case at Manor police station, under section 353 (assault to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), among other provisions of the IPC, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act.

