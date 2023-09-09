2 Arrested For Production Of Fake Scotch Whiskey In Amritsar

Two people were arrested for illegal production of "scotch whiskey" in Amritsar district during an operation conducted by the excise and taxation department, Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Friday. Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Cheema said the operation was conducted late Wednesday night in response to a series of intelligence reports indicating illegal manufacturing and sale of fake whiskey in the region.

In an official statement, Cheema said key accused Rajveer Singh and his accomplice Shivam were arrested and 10 boxes of the illegally bottled whiskey were seized. He added that the operation served as a stark reminder that no one involved in this illicit trade would be spared, and all backward and forward linkages are under intense scrutiny.

"Acting swiftly, the Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted extensive surveillance and reconnaissance of suspected individuals and areas involved in these illegal activities under the direct supervision of Financial Commissioner, Taxation, Vikas Partap and Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam," Cheema said in the statement.

The accused was handed over to the Amritsar Rural Police and during questioning, he disclosed the involvement of his two accomplices Shivam and Jaspal, who were responsible for sourcing the raw materials required for the production, he said. The minister said it was found that Shivam allegedly played a pivotal role in these illegal activities by assisting in the theft of empty bottles, caps and labels. An FIR under various provisions of the IPC and the Excise Act has been registered, he said, adding that the matter is now under investigation.