2 Assam Rifles Jawans Injured In Encounter With Suspected NSCN-KYA Terrorists In Nagaland

In the backdrop of Independence Day celebrations in the country, an encounter broke out between an insurgent group, likely the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-KYA) and the Assam Rifles on Monday morning in Nagaland's Mon district.

This comes at a time when the entire country is engaged in celebrating India's 75 years of Independence.

According to officials, the encounter broke out on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at around 2:35 AM in the Nyasa village in Nagaland's Mon district during which two Assam Rifles jawans received injuries in the gunfight.

While the jawans have been evacuated to the Jorhat Air Force Hospital for treatment, casualties on the side of the militants are also being suspected and a search operation has been launched. Informing about the same, the Indian Army said that the alertness and round-the-clock vigilance of the security forces has managed to thwart another attempt to disturb peace in the northeastern state.

Notably, the incident came just a few days after another major encounter broke out between the Assam Rifles and the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and the NSCN along the Indo-Myanmar border. The insurgents opened fire at the camps of the Assam Rifles in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. An official also got injured in the firing.

Security forces step up vigilance in northeastern states on Independence Day

In the wake of Independence Day celebrations, security has been beefed in all north-eastern states along with the rest of the country, and the administration and police across states have been put on high alert to evade any kind of untoward incidents.

This came after banned insurgent outfits ULFA-I and NSCN called for a boycott of Independence Day celebrations in the five northeastern states. While major operations were carried out against the insurgent organisations in these states, a multi-layered security system was deployed in and around the parade grounds.

