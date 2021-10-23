2 awarded life term for raping minor girl in Jharkhand

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Oct 23 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2019.

Radha Krishna, Additional District Judge-1, Ramgarh, awarded the punishment to the two men under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 80,000 on each of them, and in default of payment, they will undergo three years of additional imprisonment.

Manish Kumar Mahto and Basu Bedia were arrested in February 2019 on the charge of raping the girl.

Altogether 10 witnesses were examined in the case. PTI COR BS NN NN

