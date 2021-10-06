2 Bangladeshis Deported From Assam

Two Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, who had been staying in Assam illegally, were deported to their country, an official said on Wednesday.

The two were kept at a detention camp in south Assam's Silchar Central Jail since 2014, after they were declared foreigners by a court.

Jail Superintendent Satyendra Baishya told PTI that BSF and Assam Police handed over the two foreigners to Border Guard Bangladesh at Sutarkandi border check post in Karimganj district on Tuesday, after the neighbouring country accepted their nationality.

The two have been identified as Jahanara Begum, who hailed from Jessore district, and Habib Molla, a resident of Potuakhali district of Bangladesh.

According to an official, 64 foreigners - 51 citizens of Myanmar, 10 Bangladeshis, two Nigerians and one Kenyan - are presently lodged in the detention camp in Silchar Central Jail.

Of these people, 26 are children, the official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)