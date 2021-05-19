2 Bengaluru Girls Donning PPE Kits Volunteer To Give Dignified Funerals To COVID Victims

Two girls from Bengaluru, who are also cousins, have been helping in the burial of bodies of COVID-19 patients at Bengaluru's Indian Christian Cemetery since May 10, with their PPE kits on.

Nicole, a final-year Bachelor of Social Work student at St. Joseph's College, and Tina, a final-year MBBS student at the Kasturba Medical College in Manipal said that they work at the cemetery from 1.30 pm in the afternoon till evening, reported news agency ANI.

Nicole said that her father inspired her to volunteer with the group proving free-of-cost burials to corpses of COVID-19 patients. She said, "Seeing my dad volunteering and meeting these people inspires us to keep going. It feels good to help in some way. Risk is everywhere but sitting idle at home is even worse."

"Some days are hard when lots of bodies come in, but we have a supportive team here who keep us going. We keep the environment light as we can't keep thinking about it. The work we are doing is sad, and many people are at their breaking point. It is nice to know that we are helping those people," Nicole added.

Tina, the other cousin said, "The fear is there. We take all precautions. We wear PPE kits and double masks and sanitize ourselves regularly. But these people need our help and they need people there for them at the time of mourning."

COVID cases in Karnataka

Karnataka reported its highest-ever single-day recoveries with 58,395 discharges, outnumbering fresh COVID-19 cases which stood at 30,309, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

However, the state on the day recorded a spike in fatalities at 525, as the total number of infections stood at 22,72,374 and the death toll at 22,838. The number of new COVID-related deaths on Monday was 476.

Out of the 30,309 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 8,676 were from Bengaluru Urban alone, which is a decline of over 4,600 cases compared to Monday, when the city had reported 13,338 cases.