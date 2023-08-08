2 BSF Personnel, 21 Civilians Held For Involvement In Infiltration Attempts Since 2021: Govt In Lok Sabha

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and 21 civilians involved in infiltration attempts have been apprehended since 2021, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik said that to stop infiltration along the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh borders, the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach which includes round-the-clock surveillance and patrolling on the borders and establishment of observation post, increase in number of the BSF personnel, construction of border fencing and floodlighting.

Use of water crafts and boats and floating border out posts for domination of riverine areas, advance technological equipments such as hand-held thermal imager, night vision device, twin telescope and unmanned aerial vehicles, upgradation of intelligence setup, and enhanced coordination with the state governments and intelligence agencies were also part of the multi-pronged strategy, he said.

"Two BSF personnel and 21 local persons/civilians involved in infiltration attempts have been apprehended since 2021. Whenever any such involvement of officials or local persons is noticed, the central and state government authorities concerned carry out proper investigation and appropriate strict action is taken as per the law," he said in written reply to a question.