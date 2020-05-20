2 BSF Personnel Martyred In Terrorist Attack In Srinagar; Read BSF Statement Here

In a shocking development on Wednesday, May 20, two BSF personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack in the Pandach area of Srinagar. As per sources, they were attacked when they had gone to a provisional store. Sources added that they were shot at from a very close range and their weapons were also taken away. Top officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies reached the spot. The entire area has been cordoned off. Meanwhile, the BSF released an official statement on this matter.

Terrorists attack a Border Security Force (BSF) party at Pandach, Srinagar. More details awaited. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

The official statement of the BSF read, "There is an info of attack on BSF column in Saura, Srinagar. There are injuries to two BSF personnel." It added, "Both injured troopers succumbed to injuries. Reports received that two weapons also been lifted. Details to follow."

J&K Lt Governor hails Army's contribution

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lt Gen YK Joshi called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan in Jammu. As per a press release, they discussed various issues related to security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir. Lt Gen YK Joshi apprised Murmu about the situation along the Line of Control and the successful anti-terrorist operations being conducted by the Army in coordination with J&K Police and CAPF. Murmu hailed the Army’s role in safeguarding the territorial integrity and the internal security of J&K.

