2 Central Teams Visit Flood-affected Areas In Assam; ASDMA Expedites Relief Work

Amid the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) speeding up the flood relief work, two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) visited the affected areas to assess the damage. The relief efforts would finally be discussed with the Chief Secretary on July 2.

Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam, affecting a population of 29,70,405 living in 2,450 villages across 30 districts. Crops in the area of 63,314 hectares has been inundated and 173 lives lost. A total of 3,03,484 inmates are living in 563 relief camps. 331 relief distribution centers are being operated by central and state agencies.

Visited Bethukandi dyke on river Barak in Cachar district & reviewed ongoing reconstruction activities being undertaken on breached locations. Instructed officials to ensure that quality raw material is being used. @jayanta_malla @drrajdeeproy pic.twitter.com/KpCJH07RO3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 1, 2022

IMCTs visit flood-affected districts

The first team from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) visited the flood-affected areas of Panchgram town relief camp, Thunderpar relief camps and other areas under the Algapur revenue circle in Hailakandi district. Further, they visited Lama Bahadurpur and Nilambazar circle in Karimgand district, which have been ravaged by floods.

The second team visited the embankment breach areas and damages in Mora Kalang, Gunamara No 2, Padum Pakhuri, Dahuti Padum Pakhuri, Domal in Marigaon district on July 1. As per the scheduled visit, the team also assessed the damage in the breach points at Kayan revenue circle in the Kamrup district.

Both teams, after completing their tours of the damaged areas, will meet with the Chief Secretary in a final meeting at the Assam Secretariat on July 2.

At the state level, the deadline for the assessment of destruction inflicted by the flooding has been set to July 15. The report will be undersigned by the respective guardian ministers and secretaries by July 20. Subsequently, the compensation amount will be cleared and distributed to the affected people. The entire procedure will be wrapped up by August 15.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits flood-affected areas

Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 1 continued his visits to the areas ravaged by floods and met the people to gauge the on-the-ground situation. CM Sarma examined the flood situation in Srirampur village by boat along with his team as the areas surrounding the village remain submerged. The leader also visited a school in the region which suffered heavy damage from the downpour, wherein he promised assistance to the school's management in revamping it.