2 Chinese Nationals Nabbed In Noida For Online Fraud, Over 160 SIM Cards Seized; Probe On

In a major update from Greater Noida, a Special Task Force (STF) team and the Noida police conducted a joint operation and arrested two Chinese nationals on Sunday, October 16, for alleged online fraud. The two accused allegedly cheated by depositing money in bank accounts. Over 160 SIM cards including 96 activated SIMS, 70 active SIMS, 76 pamphlets of the Gouro Media app, and passports have been recovered from the two arrested accused. An investigation into the case is underway.

Chinese nationals illegally staying in India

This comes not even two months after 15 Chinese nationals were taken into custody for illegally residing in Uttar Pradesh. According to sources of Republic Media Network, the arrests were made by the Delhi police from Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar. After taking them into custody, the Police transferred them to a detention center in Delhi from where they were supposed to be deposed to their country.The detainees, which include 14 men and one woman, were living in India despite the expiration of their visas. Out of the 15, two were taken into custody from Delhi sector Beta 2, three from Sector 113, one from Sector 49, six from Phase 2 and three from Sector 142.

Prior to this case, five Chinese nationals were arrested by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police. All of them were found living illegally in rented houses in the Beta 2 sector since 2020 and were working for a private company. Similar to the Chinese nationals held on August 22, they had valid passports but their visas had expired in January this year.

