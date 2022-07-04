2 Cow Smugglers Arrested In UP's Kanpur After Gun Battle With Police; 1 Officer Injured

Two cow smugglers were arrested after they got injured in a gun battle with Kanpur police in Uttar Pradesh. The accused - Dilshad and his brother Shamshed - were involved in cow smuggling and were later shot at by police. Both were sent to Kanpur's Ghatampur for treatment. The incident took place on the Musanagar road of Ghatampur.

"We had leads about the presence of three people at a particular location on the Ghatampur road. They started firing on the police, when the inspector reached the location. In retaliatory firing, both the accused Dilshad and Shamshed were injured. The inspector was also shot at on his leg. The other two associates took advantage of the dark and absconded. The combing operations and the search for both the accused are underway," informed Sushil Kumar Dubey, CO, Ghatampur.

In March 2022, a similar incident was reported from UP's Noida, which also witnessed a gun battle.

Cow smuggling syndicate busted in Meerut

Earlier on April 12, security forces had busted a cow smuggling syndicate and arrested five persons from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The accused smuggled cows from various states and delivered them to Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and even Bangladesh. The Assam police had announced an award of Rs 2 lakh on one of the accused, Akbar Banjara.

While the two accused Akbar Banjara and Iqbal were able to abscond from the spot, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Falawada police acting on inputs recovered two cows, cutting tools and held two accused-- Babukha and Ranjit.

A police official said, "On April 12, after inputs of informers from Meerut, Akbar, Salman and Sameem were held and taken into custody. During the interrogation, the three accused disclosed that they used to smuggle cattle from different states and take it to Assam from where it was smuggled to Bangladesh."

(Image: PTI/ANI)