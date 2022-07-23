2 CPI(M) Workers Arrested By Kerala Police In Connection With RSS Office Bombing Probe

Kerala Police have arrested two Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers in connection with the attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Kannur district's Payyannur area last week.

Those arrested have been identified as 27-year-old Genil and 23-year-old Kashyap were nabbed for their direct participation in an attack in which bombs were hurled at the RSS office, police said.

"We have arrested two persons. As per the preliminary investigation, they both have direct participation in the attack," a police officer said. First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act.

Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kannur

On July 12, bombs were hurled at the RSS office in the Payyannur area in the Kannur district. In the incident, no one was injured but the damage was reported in the building. CCTV footage of the attack revealed several explosions within the boundary wall of the RSS office with many of its windows damaged in the incident.

"We have witnessed in the past few years, that they (Leftists and Communists) have always tried to attack RSS offices, especially in Kerala and West Bengal. Their intentions will never be able to hinder patriots, social workers, and those who carry the flag of peace and harmony inside this country," RSS leader Indresh Kumar had told Republic.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also slammed the attack and said that the law and order situation has deteriorated in Kerala to such a level of hurling bombs at social organisations. "There have been attacks earlier also on RSS workers who are involved in social work and this kind of law and order situation has to be quickly dealt with," Tom Vadakkan said.

The attack came days after a bomb was hurled at the wall of CPI(M)'s Kerala headquarters, AKG Centre, on the night of June 30.