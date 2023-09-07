2 Dead As Scaffolding Of Under-construction Building Collapses In Hyderabad

At least two construction workers died and three others were seriously injured after they fell from the top of an under-construction building in Hyderabad’s Addagutta on Thursday, September 7. The workers were allegedly working on the last floor and the scaffoldings used for climbing to the top broke due to heavy weight.

“Two people died and three were seriously injured after they fell from the top of an under construction building in Addagutta area under Balanagar police station limits,” said police officials at the site.

The injured workers were immediately rushed to the hospital. According to police officials, a case will be registered and further investigation will be taken up.

(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)