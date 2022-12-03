2 Dead As Wood-laden Truck Catches Fire In Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao

Two people died after a truck cabin caught fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao early on Saturday (December 3). A truck loaded with wood was heading from Kanpur to Lucknow. The driver applied brakes to the truck, which led to the collision of three dumpers one after the other in the Ajgain police station area.

#BREAKING | Truck cabin caught fire, 2 burnt alive in UP's Unnao.

The truck loaded with wood was heading to Kanpur from Lucknow, when suddenly the driver applied the brakes which led to the collision of three dumpers one after the other. Tune in- https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/I8wLl7QxLG — Republic (@republic) December 3, 2022

The fire tenders rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire in the vehicles due to the collision. The driver and his associate were killed in the incident. The fire after the collision intensified because of the wood loaded in the vehicle, however, the fire brigade later reached the spot and doused the fire.

Police have diverted the traffic in order to avoid jam on the highway.