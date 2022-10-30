2.3-foot Tall Man From UP’s Shamli Wants To Invite PM Modi & CM Yogi To His Dream Wedding

While women are often known to be extremely excited about weddings, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district named Azeem Mansoori is challenging the traditional norm. In a bid to make his wedding special and memorable, the 2.3-feet tall Azeem wants to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to his wedding as he is all set to tie the knot in November this year.

“I'll be getting married in November this year. I will give my wedding invitation cards to Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi. I will also go to Delhi and will be inviting them," Azeem Mansoori was quoted by news agency ANI.

Uttar Pradesh | Azeem Mansoori, a 2.3 feet tall man, in Shamli district, wants to invite PM Modi & UP CM Yogi Adityanath to his wedding as he finally ties the knot in November pic.twitter.com/quhYaUyOKx — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 29, 2022

Azeem finally finds his match

After years of struggle to find a perfect match, Azeem Mansoori is finally set to get married on November 7. Azeem was in search of a bride for years but was unable to find one because of his short stature. He had also visited various politicians and government officials in past regarding his marriage. In fact, he had even approached former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to help him find a perfect bride.

Following his years of struggle, Azeem finally found a bride for himself. The 2.3 feet tall Mansoori met the girl of his dreams, Bushara in March 2021.

Bushara is 3 feet tall in height and is a graduate, while Azeem Mansoori is a Class 5 dropout and runs a cosmetic store.

Image: PTI/ANI