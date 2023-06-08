2.5-year-old Girl Rescued From Borewell In Madhya Pradesh Dies

The two-and-half year old child who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 6 and was rescued Friday, June 8 after nearly 50 hours has died. After being pulled out of the borewell at around 5 pm, the girl, identified as Shrishti Kushwaha, who was unconscious at the time, was moved to the Sehore district hospital. A few minutes later, officials declared her dead, news agency PTI reported.

Personnel from multiple agencies - Army, NDRF and SDRF - were in a race against time to save the girl with oxygen being supplied through a pipe. A team of robotic experts from Gujarat joined the operation in the Thursday morning to save the girl, officials had said earlier.

The girl was initially stuck at a depth of 40 feet but slipped down further to around 100 feet due to vibrations caused by machines engaged in the rescue operation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

"It is extremely unfortunate that we couldn't save the child despite making all possible efforts. The post-mortem has been conducted by a team of doctors. The body was in a decomposed state," said Sehore district collector Ashish Tiwari. Sehore SP Mayak Awasthi said an FIR has been registered against the owner of the farmland and the person responsibile for the borewell. Further investigation is underway.

(More details awaited)