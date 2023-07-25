2 Fuel Tank-like Parts Of Aircraft Spotted In UP Farm, IAF Says 'necessitated Jettisoning'

Panic gripped Uttar Pradesh's Balushasan village after two fuel tank-like parts of IAF aircraft were spotted in an open farm field. The local police rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and called in the Indian Air Force (IAF) to take over the probe.

After analysing the on-ground situation, the IAF released a statement confirming that a fighter aircraft during its training suffered a technical glitch followed by necessitated jettisoning.

"A fighter aircraft was airborne for a training mission from Gorakhpur. The aircraft experienced a technical malfunction which necessitated jettisoning of external stores. There was no damage to life or property in the process", informed IAF officials.

The incident came to the fore from a Balushasan village which is located in Khalilabad tehsil of Sant Kabir Nagar district. "Two fuel tank-like-looking parts of IAF aircraft have been found in a farm field in the village of Balushasan. Meanwhile, we have cordoned off the area so that no accidents take place," said SP Sant Kabir Nagar.

Notably, pilots are often required to drop under-wing stores such as bombs and external fuel tanks during in-flight emergencies.

Here are the pics of two fuel tank-like looking parts of IAF aircraft

(This is a developing story)