2 Ghaziabad Cops Arrested For Allegedly Looting Rs 3.60 Lakh From Robbers

In an unusual case, two Ghaziabad Police constables turned into criminals and allegedly looted money from robbers. It all started on May 25 when there was a robbery of Rs 3.6 lakh from a house in Bhajanpura in northeast Delhi.

The next day the robbers went to Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad to buy shoes where they got into a brawl with the shop owner. The shopkeeper reported the incident to the nearby police station.

Ghaziabad Police constables Dheeraj and Ranjeet, while probing the incident, discovered that they were dealing with actual robbers. Rather than handing them over to Delhi Police, the two allegedly decided to take away the money and share it among themselves.

On July 20, the Delhi Police got hold of the robbers. During their interrogation, the Delhi cops were stunned to know that two Ghaziabad Police officials took money from the criminals. Following this revelation, the Delhi Police got in touch with its Ghaziabad counterpart and arrested the two accused cops.

"We got to know that two Ghaziabad Police officials were involved in taking away the money from the robbers. We have arrested these police officials and further formalities in the case are underway," said a senior official from Ghaziabad Police.