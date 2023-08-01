2 History-sheeters Killed In Police Encounter Near Chennai

A speeding black Skoda, while evading cops, rammed into the latter's vehicle after Tambaram City Police, while on night rounds in Chengalpet near Chennai around 3.30 am, tried to stop it. When the police tried to catch them, four armed men got down the car and tried to attack the police.

One of them even hacked a sub inspector Sivagurunathan with a machete. Upon seeing this, the inspector and the sub inspector immediately shot the two while the other two criminals fled the spot. It is said that the two succumbed to their injuries when the police rushed them to Chengalpet Government Hospital.

Both the deceased were history sheeters with multiple cases against them. While one of them was Chota Vinoth with over 50 criminal cases against him including 10 murders and 15 attempts to murder, the other was Ramesh with more than 20 criminal case, which include five murders and seven attempts to murder.

The injured sub inspector was admitted in the Chrompet Government Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. The search for the other two criminals is on.