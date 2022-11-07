Last Updated:

2 Hybrid Militants Involved In Planting IED In J&K's Bandipora Arrested

Two hybrid militants, who were involved in planting an improvised explosive device in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir last month, have been arrested from Baramulla, police said on Monday.

Press Trust Of India
J&K

The police have also recovered two remote-controlled improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from their possession.

“Sopore Police has cracked the recent IED blast incident at Kenusa Bandipora. 02 hybrid terrorists namely Irshad Ganaie @ Shahid & Waseem Raja of Kenusa Bandipora arrested. 02 remote controlled IEDs with detonators recovered,” Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

He said a case has been registered and the investigation is going on.

The militants had planted an IED, weighing around 18 kg and fitted with two gas cylinders, in Kenusa-Astango area of the north Kashmir district of Bandipora on October 15.

The explosive device was detected and destroyed by the security forces, averting a major tragedy.

 

