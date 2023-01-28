2 IAF Aircraft Sukhoi 30 & Mirage 2000 Crash Near MP's Morena; One Pilot Dead, Two Injured

Two fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Sukhoi 30 and Mirage 2000, have crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, leaving one pilot dead. Sources have revealed that the two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on. The crash is said to have taken place near Pahadgarh.

Rescue operations are currently underway, said the local police. According to sources, one pilot died and two pilots are injured in the crash.

“Two Indian Airforce fighter planes have crashed. A team has reached for rescue operations,” said Ashutosh Bagree, SP, Morena.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted and said, "The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kolaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe."

Defence Minister monitoring situation

"IAF court of inquiry to establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not. The Su-30 had 2 pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports suggest 2 pilots are safe while an IAF chopper reaching the location of the 3rd pilot soon," said Defence Sources.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. He is gathering details on the crash from them," they added.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)