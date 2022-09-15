2 ICU Patients Die In Karnataka's Ballari After Power Cut; Kin Allege Medical Negligence

A case of alleged negligence has been reported from Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Karnataka's Ballari after two patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) died at the same time reportedly due to ventilator failure following a power cut in the hospital.

The incident took place in VIMS hospital's ICU ward in Ballari where two patients died allegedly due to the negligence of the hospital administration as the ventilator on which they were there failed after a power cut in the hospital. As per the local media reports, the power went out in the hospital between 6 AM and 10 PM on September 14. Notably, the hospital video went viral on social media wherein kins of patients are seen blowing air at them amid an alleged power cut in the hospital.

VIMS rejects allegations

However, the VIMS administration has rejected the allegation saying that both the deaths are unrelated to the power cuts. The hospital sources said that if the power supply to the ICU was cut off, all the patients would have suffered. It is pertinent to mention that 10 patients in the ICU have been fitted with ventilators.

According to local media, VIMS director Dr T Gangadhara Gouda said that the patients’ deaths following the power cut were a coincidence. Notably, one patient who died was in critical condition due to a snakebite, while another is said to have died due to kidney failure in critical condition. The director of VIMS has also said that the deaths of the patients was natural and from the severe ailment as they were already critical.

