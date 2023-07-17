2 IEDs Recovered In J&K's Handwara, Major Tragedy Averted

The security forces on Monday received intelligence-based input about the two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by terrorists near Handwara's Wodhpura bridge close to National Highway 701 in Jammu and Kashmir. Swinging into action, the alert forces successfully diffused two major IEDs on the national highway at Handwara.

The Indian Army's highly trained Explosive detection team, equipped with explosive detectors, and the Army's sniffer dogs were part of this operation. While speaking to police officials about this operation, they informed the Republic Media Network that the traffic movement was stopped by Jammu and Kashmir police as a precautionary measure and restored later.

Handwara police have launched a massive operation after this incident in parts of Handwara in order to nab the involved terrorists and masterminds behind this terror attempt.

A top police official, while talking to Republic Media Network, said that there has been no loss of life or property in this successful operation. The prompt action by joint teams of security forces averted a major incident in North Kashmir's Handwara.