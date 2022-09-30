2 JeM Terrorists Neutralised In Baramulla As Crackdown On Terror In J&K Continues

Two terrotists have been gunned down in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the wee hours of Friday at Yedipora in the Pattan area of J&K's Baramulla. According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, the operation has been concluded with the killing of two terrorists. The bodies of the killed terrorists have been recovered by the security forces and they have been identified as local terrorists having links with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the local terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM. #Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/RTc7qQeIb5 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 30, 2022

Encounter in Shopian

Meanwhile, in another encounter which broke out in J&K's Shopian, security forces called off the operation as the terrorists managed to escape the spot taking the advantage of dark and heavy orchids. The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chitragam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in the early hours of Friday. According to the preliminary information, 2-3 terrorists were said to be trapped in the encounter operation in South Kashmir's Shopian.

It is pertinent to mention that these encounters come ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit to J&K. Recently DGP J&K Police along with ADGP Kashmir and other forces have visited Baramulla and other places to see the security preparedness and increase the vigilance in the areas in connection with the security.