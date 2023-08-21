2 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Plunges Into 100-feet Valley In Andhra's Alluri District

Two persons lost their lives and four suffered serious injuries after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus carrying 28 passengers plunged into the valley in the Alluri district. The bus fell into a 100 feet valley at the viewpoint of Paderu Ghat road while it was on its way from Paderu to Chodavaram. As per the reports, the death count is likely to rise further.

"Four seriously injured people were shifted to Visakha KGH Hospital. The rest were shifted to Paderu District Hospital. We are providing treatment to all of them. If necessary, we will shift the injured to Visakhapatnam for better medical treatment,” Alluri District Collector was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"An RTC bus fell into a 100 feet valley at the viewpoint of Paderu Ghat road. There were 28 passengers on the bus. Many were seriously injured. It is reported that two people died in this accident," he added.

According to the preliminary report, the bus flipped seven times before plunging into the valley. Upon receiving the word, locals undertook a rescue operation, pulled the passengers and took them in another RTC bus coming from Paderu to Paderu Government Hospital. Passengers alleged that branches of trees lying on the road due to incessant rains and the absence of a protective wall on the Ghat road were the reasons behind this fatal accident.

CM Jagan announces ex-gratia

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed grief over the loss of lives and has issued instructions to the District Collectors of Alluri district, Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam to take relief measures.

The Chief Minister has also directed the police administration of the respective districts to admit the injured to good hospitals and provide better medical services, the government said in a statement.

State Industries Minister and ASR District In-charge Minister Gudivada Amarnath who was supervising the rescue operations said that CM Jagan Reddy has ordered to give an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to those with permanent disabilities and Rs 1 lakh to those injured.

(With inputs from ANI)