2 LeT Terrorists Behind Pampore Attack In J&K's Srinagar: IGP Vijay Kumar

Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who were injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, succumbed to their injuries, officials said on Monday. Suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists opened fire upon a road opening party (ROP) of the 110 Battalion of CRPF at Pampore bypass near Srinagar.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range claimed Lashkar's role in the attack. “Two bike-borne terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba terror outfit fired indiscriminately at the Road Opening Party of CRFP at Kandizal near Pampore. In this attack, two CRPF personnel got martyred while three others sustained injuries."

IGP Kumar named a Pakistani terrorist Saifullah, and a local boy behind the attack. “Both of them are involved in this attack, although the same duo also carried attack against JKP in the Nowgam area, a month ago. we are hopeful both of them will be neutralized soon,” the IGP said.

When asked Srinagar-Jammu highway is witnessing back to back attacks against security forces by terrorists, the cop said, "Highway is usually a busy place where hundreds of civilian vehicles pass every day. If we retaliate and fire indiscriminately like terrorists, there are higher chances of civilian causality which we don’t want."

Pertinently, Srinagar-Jammu national highway is 270 km long, it is the 35-km stretch between Bijbehera town to Pampore turning out to be a death trap for forces deployed on the ground. Since 2015, terrorists have targeted security forces frequently on this stretch, resulting in dozens of casualties to security forces.

In Feb 2019, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a convoy in which they were travelling was attacked by a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber, who rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into one of the convoy’s buses near Awantipora on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

