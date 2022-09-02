2 Maoists Killed In Jharkhand

Seraikela, Sep 2 (PTI) Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Friday morning, police said.

The Maoists were killed during a joint operation by the CRPF's CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar and the state police, they said.

"Two CPI(Maoist) members were gunned down in an operation at Baruda forest in Kuchai police station area," deputy inspector general of police, Kolhan division, Ajay Linda told PTI.

They were identified as 32-year-old Kali Munad and Reela Mala Manjhi, 22, he said.

Their bodies were recovered along with arms and ammunition, including an SLR, over 100 live cartridges, magazines, detonators and wireless sets, the official said.

The gunfight between the security forces and the Maoists lasted for more than an hour.