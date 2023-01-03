2 Men Accused Of Robbing Jewellery Store Killed In Separate Encounters In UP's Bulandshahr

Two alleged robbers were killed in two separate police encounters in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr recently. The miscreants had allegedly robbed a jewellery store and shot its shopkeeper in the process.

The first accused, a man named Ashish who resided in Kotwali Dehat under Amanpur police station, was neutralised on Monday night. The second, Abdul, a resident of Kotwali Dehat under Bhatwara police station limits, was killed in an encounter in the Pahasu area.

Officials say the first accused died at the time of the encounter while the second died some time later.

In November, the accused opened fire at a shop injuring the owner of the jewellery store. Police recovered jewellery, pistols, cartridges and bikes from the accused.

Two police officials injured in encounter

The encounter was a joint operation by crime branch officials and Bulandshahr police, reports say. Two police officials, a sub-inspector and a constable, were also injured during the encounters.