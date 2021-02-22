2 Men Drown While Live-streaming On Social Media In UP As Boat Overturns In Lake; 4 Saved

While streaming a live video on a social media platform on Sunday, two men lost their lives by drowning in a lake in Bansdih, Uttar Pradesh. Six youths of Mairitar village in Bansdih were riding a boat in the Surha Tal, and moving towards an island, informed SHO of Bansdih police station Rajesh Kumar Singh. The bodies of the two deceased have been sent for post mortem.

SHO Singh said, "As a result, the boat overturned, and the six youths started drowning. The boatmen took out the youths from the pond. The condition of two men was serious, and they were taken to the district hospital, where Anuj Gupta (25) and Deepak Gupta (26) were declared dead by the doctors."

Such unfortunate incidents have repeated themselves across the country from time to time. Last year, five boys had gone for a dip in the Ganga without letting their families know and later drowned while shooting a video on a social media platform. The boys, aged between 14 and 17 had gone to Sipahiya Ghat, about a kilometer from their homes, along with two other friends, police had said. Police had pulled out the boys from the river with the help of divers and took them to a trauma center, where all five were declared dead.

