2 Men Robbed Of Rs 55 Lakh At Gunpoint In Delhi's Sadar Bazar Area

Two employees of a scrap dealer were robbed of more than Rs 55 lakh at gunpoint here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 4 pm in the busy Sadar Bazar area of the national capital, they said.

The duo was transporting the cash from Karol Bagh to their office in Sadar Bazar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

When they reached Nawabganj road, two people on a motorcycle intercepted them and took away the cash at gunpoint, the DCP said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is in progress, police said.