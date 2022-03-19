2 more bodies recovered from Kharostra in Jajpur, toll mounts to 3

Jajpur, Mar 19 (PTI) Two more bodies were recovered from the Kharostra river in Odisha's Jajpur on Saturday, taking the toll in the incident of drowning to three, police said.

Seven youths were swept away in the river at Badasuanar village while taking bath after playing colours on Thursday afternoon, they said.

One body was recovered on Friday, they added.

A person was rescued and at present undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

A search operation was on to locate others, police said. PTI CORR AAM SOM SOM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)