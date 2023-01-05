'Two More Involved Tried To Tamper Evidence': Police Amid Probe In Delhi Hit And Run Case

Amid the ongoing investigation into the Delhi hit-and-run case, the police on Thursday made a massive revelation and stated apart from the five arrested accused, two more persons are also involved in the case. The Delhi police further informed that an investigation has been launched to arrest the two accused who allegedly tried to tamper with the evidence in an effort to save the arrested accused.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi police Special CP(L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda said, "We have arrested 5 accused and we are interrogating them. During interrogation, we found that two more people are involved in the incident. Our team is conducting raids as well. We got to know that the car was driven by Amit and not by Deepak. Two others have also been made the accused in this case. We're trying to arrest them."

"We are trying to file the charge sheet as early as possible. A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating this case. Two new accused have tried to tamper with the evidence and have given misinformation as they tried to help the accused," the Delhi police Special CP(L&O) added.

Naming the two accused, Hooda further stated that they are trying to help the five accused who are already in police custody. "The names of the other two accused are Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna. We are in search of them. Both of them are the friends of the five men under custody. They tried to protect the 5 accused," he said.

Nidhi's statement recorded

The Delhi police also informed that they have recorded the statement of an eye witness and Anjali's friend Nidhi in the case and is proceeding with the investigation. The police further informed that the police have yet not found any connection between the witness and the accused in the case.

Revealing further details, he added, "The statement of the eyewitness Nidhi has been recorded. No link between the eye witness and accused has been found by the police yet. We can only give a statement if she was drunk or not only after the post-mortem report, however, it does not have relevance to this case, as the case has been registered under Section 304 of the IPC."

An internal inquiry into the delay of police PCR response

The police further informed that an internal inquiry is being conducted into the delay in the Police PCR response. "If there is any human error, disciplinary actions will be taken against the responsible," Special CP(L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

"After the analysis of CCTV and CDR, we have not found any connection between the accused and the deceased. The accused were aware that there is a human body under the car. We are exploring legal process to take this case to a fast track court," Special CP(L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda said.