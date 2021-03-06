2 Navy Officers Run From Kanyakumari To Kashmir In 53 Days; 'witnessed Unity In Diversity'

Two Indian Navy officers have completed their run from Kanyakumari to Kashmir (K2K) in 53 days. On the occasion of National Youth Day on January 12, both the officers Sanjay Kumar and Ram Rathan started their run from Kanyakumari and wished to conclude it on International Women's Day, on March 8. However, they reached the famous Dal lake of Srinagar ahead of their schedule on Friday morning. The aim behind the run was to create awareness regarding health.

In order to boost their morale, the officers were joined by the other runners during their run of more than 4200 km.

Rathan and Kumar are officers in the Indian Navy. They decided to take up the run due to the COVID pandemic as it has made an extreme impact on people's mental health and physical health. The main aim is to create awareness of the importance of health across the country and to promote the government's initiative Fit India Movement. The officers covered 80 km every day. They covered 50 km from 3 am to a10 am and then 30 km from 5 pm to 8 pm.

READ | Health Ministry Ordered By ECI To Follow Poll Guidelines 'in Spirit' After TMC Complaint

READ | Dalai Lama Receives 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine In HP After Tibet Govt-in-exile's Request

Navy officers' message to the youth

While speaking to Republic, Ram Rathan said after his journey and witnessing the diversity of the country he really felt 'India is Great'. He also gave a message to the youth of the country.

"This was a very different experience for me and I feel blessed that I covered India with my own feet. We saw the real unity of diversity across the country, also Athithi Devo Bhava still exists. We received full support from the villages, cities, running community. After this journey, I really felt My India is Great. I would like to convey this to India's youth that please go for the Integrity of India. If you want to give up drugs the only solution is running, you just want a short and a t-shirt. I assure you you can run 42kms after a month," Rathan said.

Another officer Sanjay Kumar said the aim behind the run was to promote the government's initiative Fit India movement and youth should invest take care of their health.

"We started this K2K (Kanyakumari to Kashmir) journey on the occasion of Youth Day that is January 12. Earlier the plan was to finish the running in 56 days covering 11 Indian states, 91 major cities and 1000 plus villages. This journey was really supportive in terms of everything, We saw India getting connected from Kanyakumari till Kashmir. Some people showed their support by running with us. We have run to promote the government's initiative Fit India movement, through this movement I want to give a message to India's youth that instead of spending time on phones should invest their time on their health. It would help them to stay away from diseases like Obesity, Hypertension, etc," Kumar said.

READ | WHO Calls For Waiver On COVID Vaccine Patents To Boost Supply; 'If Not Now, Then When?'

READ | 'Checking Facts': MEA After Reports Of Myanmar Nationals Taking Refuge In Mizoram Surfaces

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.