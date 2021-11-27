2 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 55,260

Itanagar, Nov 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,260 on Saturday as two more persons tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state now has 33 active cases, while 54,947 people have been cured of the disease so far, including three on Friday, the official said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients stood at 99.43 per cent.

The administration has tested over 11.97 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, including 271 on Friday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.73 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 14.03 lakh people have been inoculated thus far, including 4,024 on Friday. PTI UPL ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)