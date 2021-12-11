2 new COVID-19 cases in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair, Dec 11 (PTI) Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, one less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,696, a health department official said on Saturday.

The union territory now has eight active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 7,559 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, he said.

The administration has so far tested over 6,43,382 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.20 per cent.

At least 5,72,860 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, of which 2,97,925 have received the first dose and 2,74,935 both doses of the vaccine, the official added. PTI COR RG RG

