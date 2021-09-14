2 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans, tally rises to 7,584

Port Blair, Sep 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,584 on Tuesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Both the cases were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has eight active cases, while 7,447 people have recovered from the disease so far, including three in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 people have succumbed to the infection to date, of whom 67 have died in the second wave of the pandemic.

The administration has tested over 5.15 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.47 per cent.

A total of 3.90 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 1.14 lakh have been fully vaccinated. PTI COR ACD ACD

