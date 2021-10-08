2 New COVID-19 Cases In Andamans, Tally Rises To 7,629

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,629 on Friday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The Union territory now has 11 active cases, while 7,489 people have been cured of the disease, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, it said.

The administration has thus far tested over 5.64 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 2.90 lakh people, of whom 1.62 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

