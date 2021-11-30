2 New COVID-19 Cases In Andamans, Tally Rises To 7,683

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,683 on Tuesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

One new patient has a travel history, while the other infection was detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has eight active cases, while 7,546 people have recovered from the disease, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The administration has tested over 6.33 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.21 per cent.

A total of 2.96 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 2.54 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

