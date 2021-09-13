2 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 7,582

Port Blair, Sep 13 (PTI) Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which pushed the tally in the union territory to 7,582, a health official said on Monday.

One case was detected during contact tracing and another was airport arrival, he said.

Passengers arriving by flight have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test before they are allowed entry into the islands, the official said.

One more person recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,444.

The archipelago now has nine active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now coronavirus free.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The union territory administration has so far tested 5,13,687 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.48 per cent.

A total of 3,87,285 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the union territory so far of which 2,73,413 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,13,872 have received both doses of the vaccine, he said. PTI COR RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)