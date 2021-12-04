2 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 7,668

Port Blair, Dec 4 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded two new COVID-19 cases, one more than the previous day, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,688, a health department official said on Saturday.

Both the cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The archipelago now has eight active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are now coronavirus free, the official said. One more person recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,551.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the contagion has been reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has so far tested 6,36,693 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.21 per cent.

A total of 5,58,608 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the union territory so far of which 2,97,140 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 2,61,468 both doses of the vaccine, he added. PTI COR RG RG

