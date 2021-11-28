2 New COVID-19 Cases Push Andamans Tally To 7,680

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported two new COVID-19 cases, one more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,680, a health department official said on Sunday.

The union territory now has five active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 7,546 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, the official said.

The administration has tested 6,31,247 samples for COVID-19 thus far and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.22 per cent. A total of 5,49,066 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far, of which 2,96,557 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 2,52,509 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official added.

