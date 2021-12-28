2 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 7,716

Port Blair, Dec 28 (PTI) Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,716, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Of the two new cases, one was detected during testing at the airport while another was during contact tracing, he said.

Three more persons recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recovered persons to 7,579 people, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The union territory now has eight active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, the official said.

The archipelago had also reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The administration has so far tested 6,61,438 lakh samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.17 per cent.

A total of 5,90,285 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine in the union territory so far, of which 2,99,249 have received the first dose and 2,91,036 both doses of the vaccine, the official added. PTI COR RG RG

