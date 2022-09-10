Last Updated:

2 OGWs Of LeT Coming From Dangerpora Arrested In Kashmir's Sopore; Grenades Recovered

In a bid to thwart terrorism from Jammu & Kashmir and foil the terror attempts, security forces in J&K's Sopore arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of LeT.

Dangerpora

In a bid to thwart terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and foil the terror attempts, security forces in J&K's Sopore arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of banned terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Friday.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a joint naka was established by the police along with 22 Rashtriya Rifles and 179 Central Reserve Police Force at the Gousiabad Chowk Chinkipora area in Sopore. "During checking, a suspicious movement of two persons coming from Dangerpora towards Chinkipora was noted and were subsequently asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot, however, were tactfully apprehended by the vigilant security forces at about 16:50 hours," Sopore Police said in a tweet.

Security forces recover grenades from terrorists in Sopore

It is significant to mention that the security forces recovered two grenades from the arrested terrorists. The police have identified the two accused as Shakir Akber Gojree from Bandipora and Mohsin Wani from Baramulla. 

Adding further, police revealed that the arrested OGWs of LeT were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are OGW`S of proscribed organization LeT & were in a constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces & civilians," Sopore police said.

Notably, the police also informed that a case has been registered against the arrested OGWs of LeT under relevant sections of the law.

