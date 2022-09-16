India is set to welcome the first batch of Cheetah nearly seventy years after they went extinct in the country. According to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Member Secretary S P Yadav, the first batch comprises at least eight big cats-- five female and three male-- and will cover a journey of more than 8,000 kilometres by a specially modified passenger B747 Jumbo Jet.

Currently, all of them are in South Africa's Namibia and will land in India on Saturday, September 17. Subsequently, on the same day, they will be taken to Kuno National Park in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose birthday is also tomorrow, will release the cheetahs in the national park.

Why the return of cheetahs in India is considered a historical moment for country

In 1952, India declared that the species had extincted from its soil. After nearly 70 years of extinction, the Indian conservationists floated the idea of rehabilitating the big cats. In 2009, officials of the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF)-- a non-profit organisation, headquartered in Namibia, that works towards saving and rehabilitating cheetahs in the wild-- visited New Delhi had met the then Congress government. The delegation included Drs Laurie Marker, Bruce Brewer and Stephen J O’Brien. Subsequently, the government ordered the Madhya Pradesh forest department to develop a separate place in Kuno National Park.

Spotted beauties

Also, it is directed to train the staff and other necessary arrangements for the proper rehabilitation of cheetahs. During the last 13 years, Dr Laurie Marker made several trips to Madhya Pradesh and helped the park officials in making suitable infrastructures for them. The project was later approved by the Supreme Court of India in 2020 as a pilot programme to reintroduce the species. After six months, the government of both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the conservation of cheetahs. Under the ambitious project of the Indian government-Project Cheetah- the reintroduction of wild species particularly cheetah is being undertaken as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.

All cheetahs are fitted with satellite collars for tracking

According to NTCA, among the five female cheetahs, all are aged between two and five years. On the other hand, the male cheetahs are aged between 4.5 years to 5.5 years. All the cheetahs were rescued by CCF from different locations in Namibia and have been living in the CCF centre since September 2020, except the two siblings who have been living at the CCF reserve at Otjiwarongo for the past year. Further, the NTCA said that all the cheetahs are vaccinated and fitted with a geosatellite collar for tracking their movements.

Tiger-faced customised jet will bring cheetahs to India

Meanwhile, a customised jet arrived in Namibia on Thursday to bring the cheetahs to India. The modified jet is an ultra-long-range passenger aircraft which is capable of flying up to 16 hours. It will fly directly from Namibia to India without a stop to refuel. Speaking to ANI, SP Yadav said, "We are bringing cheetahs by a specially chartered cargo plane Boeing -747. This is a bigger plane and will come directly to India without refuelling and that is why we selected this aircraft. This is a dedicated aircraft and it will have eight cheetahs.

"Along with crew members, in addition to our officers and some veterinary doctors, wildlife experts, cheetah experts and our three Indian scientists, doctors and officers will be onboard the plane from Namibia. A radio collar has been installed in all the cheetahs and will be monitored through satellite. Apart from this, there will be a dedicated monitoring team behind each cheetah who will keep monitoring location for 24 hours," Yadav added. After landing directly in Gwalior, it will be transported to the National Park, where PM Modi will welcome the big cats on Indian soil.

