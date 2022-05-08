2 proclaimed offender arrested using technical surveillance

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Two people, who were declared proclaimed offenders for evading court proceedings, were arrested on Saturday by the Delhi Police’s Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) in North District, officials said.

Javed and Junaid were hiding at Sainik farms in the Neb Sarai area, they said.

“The accused persons’ location was traced using the help of technical surveillance. A dedicated police team was rushed to the spot to conduct raids, and thereafter, the proclaimed offenders were arrested at late night on May 6,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

He said Javed and Junaid were declared Proclaimed Offenders in 2017 and 2019, respectively by MM Mahila Court, Karkardooma.

“Both the accused were arrested under section 41(1) in The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). He was produced before the concerned court and sent to judicial custody,” Kalsi said.

An FIR was registered under section 498A (dowry), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the DCP said. PTI ABU NSD TIR TIR

